This app is designed to provide extended care for the patients and clients of Springfield Veterinary Clinic in Clarkston, Michigan.

With this app you can:

One touch call and email

Request appointments

Request food

Request medication

View your pets upcoming services and vaccinations

Receive notifications about hospital promotions, lost pets in our vicinity and recalled pet foods.

Receive monthly reminders so you dont forget to give your heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

Check out our Facebook

Look up pet diseases from a reliable information source

Find us on the map

Visit our website

Learn about our services

* And much more!

Here at Springfield Veterinary Clinic, we aim to serve you, the pet owner, by helping your pet receive the best in quality veterinary care. We are dedicated to providing your pet a lifelong of health and wellness plans that suit your pet's individual needs. THANK YOU for allowing us to serve you and your pets for over 40 years!!

Springfield Veterinary Clinic (SVC) is an established companion animal practice that is located in Clarkston, MI (Springfield Township). This practice is located at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Davisburg roads. This practice was founded in 1971 by Dr. John M. Bruggeman and Dr. Sue Alexander. The current building that resides was built in 1980.