Developer's Description By sportscotland

Are you looking for accessible and easy to use tools and resources to support you with your sports coaching?sportscotland, the national agency for sport in Scotland, is delighted to offer you this free Coach Development Application which can be downloaded to your smart phone or tablet. This all will provide you with a range of videos, podcasts, links and resources which will be useful for coaches of any level and in any sport. Once you have installed the app you will be invited to create your own coaching profile to ensure you receive the communications, push notifications and invitations from sportscotland which are most relevant for you.Download the app now and register to instantly access and enjoy the following free information:- physical literacy videos and coaching points- skills acquisition footage and supporting content- podcasts on a range of hot topics in coaching- resources that may be useful to your coaching- information on up and coming sportscotland coach CPD workshops and opportunities which can support your learning Content on the app can be accessed either via mobile internet connection / wifi or can be downloaded to your device to be accessed when off line. Further customize your experience by creating playlists of videos most relevant for you and your coaching sessions.