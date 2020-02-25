New io game on large land with many strategies. Capture territory, split others' base and develop your splix.io skills.

You start with small base and you can enlarge your base with your snake.

Slither your snake on land in order to;

- enlarge your base

- steal cells from others

- attack others tail.

Try to survive as much as you can and have the largest base in land.

No Lag and no performance problem. Smooth gameplay with this new battlefield game.

You can play everywhere (no matter online or offline).

ACTIONS

- Close an area to fill it with your color

- Capture as much as blocks to enlarge fast

- Split land of other players to make them small

- Slither your snake and hit others to kill them

- Do not get hit by other players!!

- Keep your base, your base is safest area to survive

base.io is a new game inspired by splixio game

Your reviews are valuable for us in order to improve and update base.io - splix io game

We are eager to reply your reviews and develop your wishes.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/baseio-181484655613430

Good Luck !!!