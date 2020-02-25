X

splix.io snake - base.io for iOS

By Marie Malchow Free

Developer's Description

By Marie Malchow

New io game on large land with many strategies. Capture territory, split others' base and develop your splix.io skills.

You start with small base and you can enlarge your base with your snake.

Slither your snake on land in order to;

- enlarge your base

- steal cells from others

- attack others tail.

Try to survive as much as you can and have the largest base in land.

No Lag and no performance problem. Smooth gameplay with this new battlefield game.

You can play everywhere (no matter online or offline).

ACTIONS

- Close an area to fill it with your color

- Capture as much as blocks to enlarge fast

- Split land of other players to make them small

- Slither your snake and hit others to kill them

- Do not get hit by other players!!

- Keep your base, your base is safest area to survive

base.io is a new game inspired by splixio game

Your reviews are valuable for us in order to improve and update base.io - splix io game

We are eager to reply your reviews and develop your wishes.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/baseio-181484655613430

Good Luck !!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.4

General

Release February 25, 2020
Date Added February 25, 2020
Version 1.2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping