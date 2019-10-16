Free and WITHOUT ADS! All the religious and spiritual quotes and poems from www.onelittleangel.com in one application.

Discover the World religion mysticism through :

+ 2 500 spiritual and philosophical quotes and poems in English organized by themes, faith, sacred books and authors.

+ 40 faiths: Christian, Buddhist religion, Hindu religion, Islam, Judaism, Philosophy, Taoism and the world tradition, etc.

+ 200 saints, philosophers, poets or mystics.

+ 25 sacred books: Bible, Koran, Torah, Upanishads, etc.

Discover an incredible inter-religious dialogue around 100 essential spiritual themes:

- God

- Mystical praxis

- Karma

- Death

- Etc.

And for your higher reading pleasure:

- Modify font and font size

- Add to favourites

- Find out quotes source

- Change your menu

- Send quotes by Email

- Listen to the quotes with the audio player

- etc.