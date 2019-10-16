X

spiritual and philosophical quotes for Android

By Onelittleangel.com Free

Developer's Description

By Onelittleangel.com

Free and WITHOUT ADS! All the religious and spiritual quotes and poems from www.onelittleangel.com in one application.

Discover the World religion mysticism through :

+ 2 500 spiritual and philosophical quotes and poems in English organized by themes, faith, sacred books and authors.

+ 40 faiths: Christian, Buddhist religion, Hindu religion, Islam, Judaism, Philosophy, Taoism and the world tradition, etc.

+ 200 saints, philosophers, poets or mystics.

+ 25 sacred books: Bible, Koran, Torah, Upanishads, etc.

Discover an incredible inter-religious dialogue around 100 essential spiritual themes:

- God

- Mystical praxis

- Karma

- Death

- Etc.

And for your higher reading pleasure:

- Modify font and font size

- Add to favourites

- Find out quotes source

- Change your menu

- Send quotes by Email

- Listen to the quotes with the audio player

- etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9

General

Release October 16, 2019
Date Added October 16, 2019
Version 2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping