Survive through many dangers and obstacles.

Tap screen to make Spirit runand jump and avoid obstacles.

Features of this new game:

+ thrilling and fun running teen stallion of cimarron adventure

+ frenzied, addicting and fast game experience

+ easy game to play with one-touch controls

+ various challenges, 5 amazing, mysterious worlds and 100 running levels

+ beautiful, stunning and smooth graphics

+ great music and intense sound effects .

+ small APK file size to download in short time.

there are a lot of levels and more are coming soon

Spirit Runner is stranded in many world places so you should help Spirit running through the plains forest and avoiding all obstacles , escaping from troubles , exploring the different areasand running along cliffs, traps, and barriers .

how far can you go , so challenge you friends and beat them by reaching the highest score.

disclaimer = Spirit Runaway is not the official game of the program show this is just for having a funny moment its not from the original creator