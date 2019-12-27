Survive through many dangers and obstacles.
Tap screen to make Spirit runand jump and avoid obstacles.
Features of this new game:
+ thrilling and fun running teen stallion of cimarron adventure
+ frenzied, addicting and fast game experience
+ easy game to play with one-touch controls
+There are a lot of levels and more coming .
+ various challenges, 5 amazing, mysterious worlds and 100 running levels
+ beautiful, stunning and smooth graphics
+ great music and intense sound effects .
+ small APK file size to download in short time.
Spirit Runner is stranded in many world places so you should help Spirit running through the plains forest and avoiding all obstacles , escaping from troubles , exploring the different areasand running along cliffs, traps, and barriers .
how far can you go , so challenge you friends and beat them by reaching the highest score.
disclaimer = Spirit Runaway is not the official game of the program show this is just for having a funny moment its not from the original creator
