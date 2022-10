All ages will enjoy this fun and creative spiral drawing app. Make almost an unlimited number of spiral designs. You can create up to ten spiral design layers per drawing that you can delete or change the color and thickness of the lines on individually. Save your beautiful spiral designs to your devices image library to show your friends and family. Start with one of the many preset designs or make your own using the mixer. Also you can change designs on the fly which makes for some very interesting designs. + create spiral designs+ change designs on the fly+ many preset spirals+ ten spiral design layers per drawing+ change the color and thickness of the lines+ save to devices image library+ delete layers you dont want+ easy to use for kids+ fun and creative for all ages