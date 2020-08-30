Join or Sign In

spielreel for iOS

By story.board $3.99

Spielreel helps you create storyboards and animatics quickly and elegantly.

Use an Apple Pencil to draw individual storyboards.

Switch between Grid Mode for a birds-eye view of your story and Timeline Mode to perfectly time out your sequence. Then, hit playback to watch your story come to life!

Export your storyboards as images, paged PDFs or video animatics and them with your teams and collaborators.

Developed by a film director with input from story artists and animators around the world.

Release August 30, 2020
Date Added August 30, 2020
Version 1.6.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
