Photo - Text - Sound - Notes for the iPhoneDo you need to assign photos to a project? Would you like to add notes, keywords, sound and much more to your photographs? Then you need spicture! Using spicture with your iPhone allows you to create: photographs photo markups texts tags/keywords audio recordings sketches, etc.spicture saves your data as a so-called spic. The spics in the App will allow you to: look at them edit them export them select them sort themExport of your multi-media notes is done in the form of PDF or Excel files over email.spicture makes your multi-media documentation easy and efficient. The appealing design provides a clear overview and easy operation. Features:spics: Photographs, text, sound, sketches, keywords, meta data etc. can all be recorded in a single App and stored together. Photos: You can take a new photograph, or select an existing image from your photo gallery. You can look at the photograph and freely zoom in on it.Select the photograph: You are able to select important areas of your photograph.Text: You are able to compose a note of any length.Date: The date will be stored automatically.Location:The location of the data recording will be stored automatically if you have allowed access to your GPS data.Audio recording: You are able to record sound data of up to 60 seconds in length and play it back.Sketches: You can create freehand sketches and save them. Metadata:Available metadata (as long as a release has been given), such as for GPS data, are stored automatically.Email:You are able to send your Spics as PDF files or Excel files per email.Gallery:All Spics are displayed in a quick view visualizer and you can browse through them easily.