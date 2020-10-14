The igus service speedimold means that we make an injection mould for your individual component and then injection mould your part in the desired iglidur material for you. The iglidur speedimold product finder shows you quickly and easily suitable iglidur materials specifically for your application.

By directly entering the requirements and environmental conditions of your application, such as temperature, food grade or dirt resistance, the suitability of the iglidur material is checked. These are highlighted in colour according to the suitability. When you select an iglidur material you will receive more information. In addition, you can send a PDF report by email.

Do you have any questions or comments? We look forward to receiving your message at apps@igus.de.

