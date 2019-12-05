If you want to learn to speak English like a native speaker, App speak english like a native american contain all areas of daily life and most important vocabulary.

with thid you can Learn the Flow of English. Use Slang When You Speak English. Learn English Idioms. Imitate Native Pronunciation.

listening to english american audio with subtitle everyday is one of the best way to learn english, you need to speak to yourself i want to learn english.

How to Improve Spoken English american (Without a Speaking Partner!): Think in English. Talk to Yourself. Use a Mirror. Focus on English Fluency, Not Grammar. Try English Tongue Twisters.

Listen and Repeat. Pay Attention to Stressed Sounds. speak Along to English conversation.

Study real American English conversation. Learn about categories :

speak english like a native american Beginners :

+ Colors

+ Adjectives

+ Days of the week

+ Nationaliteis & Languages

+ Sentence Patterns

+ Object Pronouns

+ Adjectives and Adverbs

+ Months & Holidays

+ Ordinals

+ When do you wake up?

+ What do you do at night?

+ Do you cook?

+ Do you eat out much?

+ The Weekend

+ Hana's Plans

+ Family Portrait

+ Family Personalities

+ Who is home?

+ Where is everyone?

speak english like a native american Intermediate :

+ Out of Reach

+ Doing Chores

+ Wedding Plans

+ Big Favor

+ Guess the Movie

+ Winter Vacation

+ Have to Move

+ International Test

+ Fruits and Veggies

+ Animals in the Zoo

+ City Down Under

speak english like a native american Advanced

+ His Dream House

+ Slow Travel

+ Skin Sea and Sun

+ the Right Age

+ Change of Climate

+ Nice Cafe

+ Good Company

+ The Dole

+ Best Ages to Teach

Are you ready to speak English like a native american fluently?