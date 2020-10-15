Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

spaceship pixel.io for iOS

By Cuong Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

By Cuong Nguyen

Spaceship Pixel.io is the most interesting shooting game for mobile devices release this week by Finger Taps Studio.

If you like survival game,in which you're being faced across alien enemies, Spaceship Pixel.io is for you.

You will take over the role of hero to control your spacecraft and save the galaxy.

This game is an online emulator, so that you will have full of experiences as if join in a real space war.

Features:

- Vivid sound

- Nice Graphic

- Special effects

- Upgrade your guns and your spacecraft will be equipped with the lasted technology

- Multiple extreme boss battleship

- Modern Equipment are available on shop purchase.

How to play

- Move your spacecraft

- Kill space intruders

- Collect items in your adventure to upgrade your spacecraft.

- Change more modern weapons

- Try your best to defeat enemies boss

Spaceship Pixel.io is an optimum blend of offense and defense. Here you must to survive for a long fight.. you must kill enemies to win.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now