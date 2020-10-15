Spaceship Pixel.io is the most interesting shooting game for mobile devices release this week by Finger Taps Studio.

If you like survival game,in which you're being faced across alien enemies, Spaceship Pixel.io is for you.

You will take over the role of hero to control your spacecraft and save the galaxy.

This game is an online emulator, so that you will have full of experiences as if join in a real space war.

Features:

- Vivid sound

- Nice Graphic

- Special effects

- Upgrade your guns and your spacecraft will be equipped with the lasted technology

- Multiple extreme boss battleship

- Modern Equipment are available on shop purchase.

How to play

- Move your spacecraft

- Kill space intruders

- Collect items in your adventure to upgrade your spacecraft.

- Change more modern weapons

- Try your best to defeat enemies boss

Spaceship Pixel.io is an optimum blend of offense and defense. Here you must to survive for a long fight.. you must kill enemies to win.