OUR STORY

It all began with a conversation my brother and I had over lunch. We had worked together in the past flipping houses, but I had never done commercial real estate. We started talking about how it would be nice to do some deals together merging his experience in commercial real estate with my passion for residential real estate and property management. I mentioned that had seen an increase in my Airbnb short term corporate rentals and how more millennials are headed in that direction with commercial space. We started to realize how by working together, we could both grow our businesses faster. As our conversation progressed, we talked about how nice it would be if we could bring in other people in our industry to work together and we could ALL help each other grow faster.

That conversation grew into an idea that crystalized into a vision of a co working space where everyone in the real estate arena could come together. This fun and causal environment would be a complete paradigm shift from the traditional offices in our industry. Instead of a competitive me atmosphere, the space would foster collaboration, promote mentorship, inspire new ideas, and increase productivity. This dynamic environment would encourage people to network, share resources, discover potential clients, and develop meaningful connections. Our vision became Space on the Fly.

