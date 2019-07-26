Chansons qui existent dans l'application :
Soprano - Fragile
- Zoum feat. Niska
- la vie l'amour (Clip officie
Soprano feat. Lili Poe - Amour siamois
Soprano - Mon prcieux
- Curdonnier
- Roule
Soprano feat. Marina Kaye - Mon Everest (Clip officiel
- Le diable ne s'habille plus en Prada
- Barman
- Millionnaire
Double Face 2015 (Dj Abdel, Soprano & Jul) - Fais le Moonwalk
- Le Pain
- Clown
- Fresh Prince
- Cosmo [Clip Officiel] #Cosmofolie
- Ils nous connaissent pas
SOPRANO & R.E.D.K. - AVANT DE S'EN ALLER
- DOP
- Crazy
- Halla Halla
feat. Marina Kaye - Mon Everest
