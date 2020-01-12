In a world where counterfeit products can harm consumers, solo* provides the solution.

solo* protects all of us consumers and people who sell goods.

By scanning a solo*CODE (a graphic identifier) on a products package, you confirm if a product is authentic or not. Once solo* verifies your product, you open a treasure trove of available product info. Provide feedback in our fun, gamified app, and youll get recommendations based on your experiences, and gain access to important insights on the products you use as well as other products you might be interested in.

By analyzing our feedback, solo* matches us to products.

Features:

The solo* mobile app scans the solo*CODE, allowing consumers to confirm that the product being scanned is not counterfeit.

Confirm a products authenticity. People want to know what they are buying and consuming.

Learn about a product. Brands work with solo* to place a unique graphic identifier on their packaging a solo*CODE. Designed to inform (as with earlier trust marks like Energy Star, UL, or the kosher K), the solo*CODE also protects by being secure, unlike easily counterfeited bar, QR, or other security codes. And working seamlessly with brands, solo* efficiently conveys important info about a products aspects and potential impact on a consumer.

Have fun learning about yourself as the system provides ever-more targeted recommendations using our AI system. Provide feedback to let the solo* proprietary machine learning give product recommendations.

Track your preferences in your own private online journal. Just answer some fun questions about aspects of your physiology, emotions, and attitude on life. Your responses generate a playful (and shareable) mini-portrait of you which represents an astonishingly deep data set. Think of it as a passport of your personal preferences!

Give feedback so the solo* system gets smarter, and recommendations become more personally useful

Unlock offers from top partner companies. Leading industry brands have recognized that carrying a solo*CODE on their products sets them apart. To thank consumers for their dedication to buying trustworthy and transparent brands, they also use the solo* app to send out special offers, discounts, and event invitations to solo* users first.

How solo* learns. After 5 years of research across 25,000 people, solo* combines the power of Jungian archetypes, fast-changing research, and product feedback loops to create a new way to talk about consumable products. Every time you scan a products solo*CODE and tell the app how you liked it, solo* becomes more efficient and accurate at helping you find other products youll love.