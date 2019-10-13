Play Spider Solitaire and all your favorite Solitaire card games for FREE!

The popular game of Solitaire is known by many names, including Klondike, Patience, Canfield, Chinaman, Demon and Fascination. It has thousands of variations and was used for relaxation by great figures such as Napoleon, Metternich, Paganini and Churchill.

The aim of Solitaire is to reveal all the cards that are face down, and ultimately build 4 stacks of cards at the top, one stack for each of the 4 suits. You can drag a card onto another card if it is numbered one less than the other card, and of a different colour (red on black or black on red). You can use the 'pack' at the top left to deal new cards at any time. Start building the 4 stacks at any time.

Haven't won in a while? The Winning Deals feature creates a game that deals hands guaranteed to have at least one winning solution. Use "Show Me How To Win" to help walk you through the moves required to win the deal if you still need a hand.

We set out to make the best Solitaire available for iOS and we hope you'll enjoy it. We're constantly updating the game with new features including awesome new theme packs.