X

solitaire-poker solitaire for iOS

By Solitaire games free & solitaire cards poker brain game Free

Developer's Description

By Solitaire games free & solitaire cards poker brain game

Play Spider Solitaire and all your favorite Solitaire card games for FREE!

The popular game of Solitaire is known by many names, including Klondike, Patience, Canfield, Chinaman, Demon and Fascination. It has thousands of variations and was used for relaxation by great figures such as Napoleon, Metternich, Paganini and Churchill.

The aim of Solitaire is to reveal all the cards that are face down, and ultimately build 4 stacks of cards at the top, one stack for each of the 4 suits. You can drag a card onto another card if it is numbered one less than the other card, and of a different colour (red on black or black on red). You can use the 'pack' at the top left to deal new cards at any time. Start building the 4 stacks at any time.

Haven't won in a while? The Winning Deals feature creates a game that deals hands guaranteed to have at least one winning solution. Use "Show Me How To Win" to help walk you through the moves required to win the deal if you still need a hand.

We set out to make the best Solitaire available for iOS and we hope you'll enjoy it. We're constantly updating the game with new features including awesome new theme packs.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.1

General

Release October 13, 2019
Date Added October 13, 2019
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping