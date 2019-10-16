Howdy! sodes is a casual, cozy way to listen to the occasional podcast. There are no download queues or tricked-out audio features. Just tap a show, tap an episode, and listen.

Dont-have-to-think-about-it visual design. Made for folks who want podcast listening to be a casual habit.

No account required. Everything happens right on your device.

No downloads to manage*. Tap an episode and it starts playing.

Convenient home screen. The home screen of the app has convenient access to your most favorite shows, in-progress episodes, and a few of the most recent unplayed episodes.

Multiple color themes. Switch from the Light to the Dark theme with a two finger swipe, like flicking off a light switch. Do it again to switch to the Campfire theme for ultra-low-light goodness (useful for moms n dads up at 3am rocking babies to sleep).

Big, tappable buttons. The player screen has extra large buttons with ample spacing. This should help anyone who has trouble tapping the right button in a hurry (walking, jogging, cooking, etc).

Works with CarPlay. Keep your eyes on the road while you listen to your favorite shows. Stay safe out there, folks.

Drop the needle using Siri Shorcuts. Play a specific podcast, or just play whatever's the most appropriate next thing to hear, by using a Siri Shortcut. Requires iOS 12.

Keep Screen Unlocked A special feature for commuters who can't use CarPlay: if you keep your phone plugged into a dashboard mount on long road trips, and you dont have or cant use Bluetooth controls, try enabling the Keep Screen Unlocked option in settings. This keeps your screen unlocked as long sodes is open AND it is playing (not paused) AND the device is connected to a charger. Why? Because then you can quickly pause or skip without fumbling to unlock your phone.

* sodes requires an internet connection in order to play audio. Once you start playing an episode, only the portions of audio data requested by the system will be downloaded. This data is stored temporarily on disk in order to limit network data usage and does not provide offline playback. Audio data is stashed in a directory that doesn't count against your iPhones local storage and which your iPhone manages for you automatically. sodes also periodically removes old audio data so the system doesn't have to.