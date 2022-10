Take it from a 27 year old, it's way more difficult to make friends as you get older.So with socialthings you'll be able to keep a simple collection of things you're interested in and find others near you that share those as well. We group those nearby with shared interests into events, which can chat and decide on a meeting location. Arriving at the event allow attendees to contribute media to a story of the event they created and participated in.Common things like tennis, soccer, or shuffleboard are monitored to create events of optimal size. As for any thing else you enter, the application groups things. Get creative. Lollapalooza? slowrolldet? Tailgating? Lava-tag? Watermelon smashing?