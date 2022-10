This app is for soccer referees. The app replaces the booklet and pen that we carry around during the length of the game. With this app, you can keep track of the time left in your game, keep track of the score, keep track of yellow and red cards issued, and keep track of other relevant game data. At the end of the match, you can save the data and access it in the future. A version for the apple watch is in production. Expect it to be released in a few weeks. The Apple Watch version is going to be very good. It will be better than this version. Please email me at hotero001@larsenmcdermott.com if there are any features not currently available, but that you would like to see in the apple watch version. Thanks, and I hope you find the app useful.