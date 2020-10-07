soccer stars world cup 2019 and penalty hero is a football player game. you can be real soccer star with this football game. you can be soccer hero with any country.

Play all national teams in the World such as us vs france soccer or india vs new zealand world cup games.

This is a free 3d football world cup tournament game.

All players are real football 3d players with different jersey and numbers.

you can play against any country from the world. you can be a member of any squad such as usa soccer world cup team or brazil or japan etc.

you can use football schedule 2019 games with your skills. it can be any soccer final or semi final game.

Also you can manage a world cup penalty tournament to become a real soccer hero. you will see real soccer goalkeeper and goal affects. if you have real ability and lucky goal you can be a real winner.

You can be a soccer star or a soccer hero in this game.

you can revive any world cup qualifiers from older world cup. Also you can revive missing soccer player from any country and world cup with soccer stars world cup 2019 and penalty hero app.

This game has smooth player follower script. you can see real soccer corner or throw in or football strike physics.

you will feel like in copa america or gold cup. this game is playable for men or womens. you will see standings in the game in the format of world cup standings.

You will see football kicks in this game. real soccer kicks will be seeing in world cup penalty section. you can improve your soccer stars skills.

you can see goal leaders 2019 meanwhile the match.

This game keeps last ten scores .

world soccer champions countries is in this game such as brazil , argentina , germany , spain , england , france , netherlands etc.

You will see eleven football player and very real football ambience and very loud sound soccer stadium.

this game will be your lucky goal app with many features.

* Game Features

* Realistic gameplay

* Best scores

* Attractive football sound.

* Penalty kicks.

* Referee whistle

* Beautiful sound and effects.

* Different camera angle.

Now let's play soccer.

this game will remove your stress and give you relaxing time.