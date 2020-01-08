X

snow live wallpaper for Android

By studio wallpaper Free

Developer's Description

By studio wallpaper

Bored of your default static wallpapers? Want to make your awesome phone, old or new, even prettier for this winter holiday?Do you love the holiday season and the winter wonderland? Let it snow with the best live wallpaper and admire the serene and soothing dance of delicate , Snow Live Wallpaper is the sweetest snowfall animated wallpaper,You can celebrate the first snow day with this magical Snowfall Wallpaper.In that live wallpaper, you would see the beautiful snow scenery HD photos and the beautiful white snowflake"art wallpaper". The wallpaper is so beautiful. Admire the white fantasy of the snow with a snow storm on your screen. Snowflakes are designed to be realistic with a natural like snowflake falling simulation.

Winter Snow Wallpaper has multiple seasonal winter background images for you with white snowy landscapes with fir trees, forests and roads at night! "animated wallpaper".

Prepare for the winter season with this app with snow capped mountains, snowy hills, ice snowflakes, and snow storms!

it can be snowing on your phone or tablet screen right now if you download the magical Snowfall Wallpaper, "snow picture app", completely free of charge. Make a snow storm on your

Features:

- HD photos are use in this app.1920x1080 wallpaper

- This live wallpaper is free.

- You can see a white mountain, a snow valley, or a lovely snow show in the city.

- You can choose from several different background.

- Optimized Battery Usage.

- Compatible with 99% mobile phone devices.

- Snowfall Live Wallpaper fully supports horizontal orientation and looks amazing on tablet devices as well as on phones

You can change 9 photos in this live wallpaper, and these Christmas photos is HD. Christmas lights, time of day, santa sightings, light colors.

You can enjoy the beautiful snowflake.

Thank you for using our apps and keep the feedback coming! Your support is greatly appreciated.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping