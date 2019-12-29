this application is a live wallpaper or screensaver of snow leopard wallpaper set the app as live wallpaper to decorate your phone downloads snow leopard wallpaper from our store page. we have the best collection of snow leopard wallpaper. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection.

the snow leopard (uncia uncia) is a feline, living in central asia. it used to be thought not closely related to the smaller leopard, which is why they are put in different genera. however, recent research has discovered this is not correct. the cat is closely related to the big four in the genus panthera. snow leopards are about 1.3 meters long in the body, and have a 90-100 centimeter long tail. they weigh up to 75 kilograms. they have grey and white fur with dark rosettes and spots, and their tails have stripes. its fur is very long and thick to protect it against the cold. their feet are also big and furry, which helps them to walk on snow easier.

they use their long tails for balance and as blankets to cover sensitive body parts against the severe mountain chill. snow leopards are well camouflaged, and are crepuscular (most active at dawn and dusk). they stalk and eat medium-sized prey like ibex, bharal (mountain sheep) and wild goats. it can survive on a single sheep for two weeks. snow leopards prefer to ambush prey from above, using broken terrain to conceal their approach. they try and land on the sheep, and kill it directly. if the sheep runs, they pursue it down steep mountainsides, using the momentum of their initial leap to chase prey for up to 300 m (980 ft). they live alone. after a pregnancy of about a hundred days the female gives birth to too or 3 kittens. they are protected in most of the countries they live in. however, people do still kill them for their fur, or to protect their cattle.