X

snoopstr for iOS

By Such Company LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Such Company LLC
Everybody loves dogs!This is a community that can bring together dogs, dog owners, helps find the nearest friends, zones, vets, sitters!The app helps you to find dogs nearby and far, to become friends with them and participate in their lives.Also it enables you with a lot of utility by showing you nearby zones, sitters, vets and other dog friendly places.Download now to register and become a part of our community. It is free and will stay so for ever!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

We fixed a couple of minor display bugs.We added a functionality to display places in the news feed.We added background search functions to the dog search so you can find more dogs more easily to befriend.

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added July 23, 2015
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping