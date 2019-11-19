The little sneaky bee got mugged by bad bees. Help her to get back her hard-earned honey. But be careful. Don't get caught by the bad bees.
o How to play:
In this side-scrolling game you just have to tap the display to fly up.
Try your best to get as many honey drops as possible. If you touch a bad bee or miss a honey drop, you lose.
o Choose between 3 different game modes:
- Easy
- Normal
- Hard (this mode needs to be unlocked first or purchased via In-App-Purchase)
o Unlock all 11 playable bees and all 11 bad bees.
Have fun collecting honey :)
* This app is free to install and includes optional In-App-Purchases.
* Includes advertisements
A special thanks goes to my wife Nina for making the cute graphics.
