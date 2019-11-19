X

sneaky bee for iOS

By Michael Brunsch Free

Developer's Description

By Michael Brunsch

The little sneaky bee got mugged by bad bees. Help her to get back her hard-earned honey. But be careful. Don't get caught by the bad bees.

o How to play:

In this side-scrolling game you just have to tap the display to fly up.

Try your best to get as many honey drops as possible. If you touch a bad bee or miss a honey drop, you lose.

o Choose between 3 different game modes:

- Easy

- Normal

- Hard (this mode needs to be unlocked first or purchased via In-App-Purchase)

o Unlock all 11 playable bees and all 11 bad bees.

Have fun collecting honey :)

* This app is free to install and includes optional In-App-Purchases.

* Includes advertisements

A special thanks goes to my wife Nina for making the cute graphics.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release November 19, 2019
Date Added November 19, 2019
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping