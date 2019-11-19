The little sneaky bee got mugged by bad bees. Help her to get back her hard-earned honey. But be careful. Don't get caught by the bad bees.

o How to play:

In this side-scrolling game you just have to tap the display to fly up.

Try your best to get as many honey drops as possible. If you touch a bad bee or miss a honey drop, you lose.

o Choose between 3 different game modes:

- Easy

- Normal

- Hard (this mode needs to be unlocked first or purchased via In-App-Purchase)

o Unlock all 11 playable bees and all 11 bad bees.

Have fun collecting honey :)

* This app is free to install and includes optional In-App-Purchases.

* Includes advertisements

A special thanks goes to my wife Nina for making the cute graphics.