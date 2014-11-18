With the photo application Snappthis you can create photo mind maps (snappmaps) together with a group. These snappmaps show values, behaviors and life as seen through the eyes of your Snappthis group. Use Snappthis to get to know each other and exchange different views on the world!How does it work?Activate your group by inviting them to add snapps (photos) to a snappmap. You decide on the topic of the snappmap - this can be a word or a short sentence - and the time frame. Group members receive the invitation on their phones and are prompted to make a photo of their interpretation of the snappmap. All group members can view and like the snappmap.Who is Snappthis for?Snappthis is for you, if you like your students to actively prepare for class together. And for you, if you wish your team members to visually explore a topic together. Snappthis is for all groups sharing an interest or purpose. All it takes is one person who invites the others to exchange their perspectives in a snappmap!.Snappthis is social and playful, enjoy Snappthis!