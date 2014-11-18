X

snappthis for iOS

By Marije ten Brink Free

Developer's Description

By Marije ten Brink
With the photo application Snappthis you can create photo mind maps (snappmaps) together with a group. These snappmaps show values, behaviors and life as seen through the eyes of your Snappthis group. Use Snappthis to get to know each other and exchange different views on the world!How does it work?Activate your group by inviting them to add snapps (photos) to a snappmap. You decide on the topic of the snappmap - this can be a word or a short sentence - and the time frame. Group members receive the invitation on their phones and are prompted to make a photo of their interpretation of the snappmap. All group members can view and like the snappmap.Who is Snappthis for?Snappthis is for you, if you like your students to actively prepare for class together. And for you, if you wish your team members to visually explore a topic together. Snappthis is for all groups sharing an interest or purpose. All it takes is one person who invites the others to exchange their perspectives in a snappmap!.Snappthis is social and playful, enjoy Snappthis!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

- New user interface

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added November 18, 2014
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping