Welcome to smile mobile banking app.

Our features include:

Logging in with TouchID, FaceID or passnumber its quick and secure

Save and pay a new payee

View and delete payees

Browse over a years worth of transactions on your current, savings and loan accounts

View and delete your scheduled payments

Make payments to your smile credit card without the need to set up a new payee

Transfer between your smile accounts

Pay your saved payees

Make one off payments up to a total of 250 within a 24 hour period

Additional steps to protect you from fraud when paying a new payee

Update your email address and telephone number

Gaining access

To gain access to our app you will need to register for online banking if you havent already done so. If you have, you will need your username, password and 6-digit security code to access our app.

Is my phone compatible

For security reasons, youll need a compatible device and operating system to use our mobile banking app. You also wont be able to use the app, if your device is jail broken.

Youll need an iPhone 5s / iPad Air or newer running iOS 8.4.1 or above.

If you are not able to update to this version, you can log into smile online banking to access your accounts.

Terms of use

We collect non-personal user data to monitor how well the app works. For example, measuring how long you spend on a particular screen. We collect a limited amount of personal data to allow you to use the app, for fraud prevention purposes and to help us to fix problems and improve the app for everyone. Everyone is opted in to this feature. If you do not want us to process your personal data in this way, please delete the app. If you download the app, you consent to sharing how you use it. Find out more about how we use this in our Privacy Policy, available within the app.

Staying safe

To protect our customers we use a range of security measures including the latest encryption technology. Independent security experts have tested the security of our app.

There are still a few things you can do to protect yourself using the app:

Only download the app from official app stores

Never share your login details with anyone

When logging on in a public place, keep your details out of sight

Always install the latest security and operating system updates

Please note:

We wont charge you for downloading or using the app. However, your mobile network provider may charge you for data use, depending on your tariff or contract. Contact your operator for details. You may also use this service when connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Apple, Touch ID and FaceID are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the US and other countries.

The Co-operative Bank p.l.c. is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (No. 121885). The Co-operative Bank, Platform, smile and Britannia are trading names of The Co-operative Bank p.l.c., P.O. Box 101, 1 Balloon Street, Manchester M60 4EP. Registered in England and Wales No.990937. Credit facilities are provided by The Co-operative Bank p.l.c. and are subject to status and our lending policy. The Bank reserves the right to decline any application for an account or credit facility. The Co-operative Bank p.l.c. subscribes to the Standards of Lending Practice which are monitored by the Lending Standards Board.