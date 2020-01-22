smartino star sign series smart watch have a fashion & exclusive style.

1. Activity tracking, sleep monitor, call&sms notification, sedentary alarm, remote capture, anti-lost function, make interactive.

2. 5ATM water resistance

3. No charging, smart function battery life last more than 6 months, timekeeping more than 5 years.

4. Nordic Bluetooth chipset, Ronda movement.

5. 316L surgical stainless steel case, Sapphire glass. Anti-scratch

6. BT 4.0, compatible with IOS 8.0 or above

7. The program integrates Apple Health applications