smartino star sign series smart watch have a fashion & exclusive style.
1. Activity tracking, sleep monitor, call&sms notification, sedentary alarm, remote capture, anti-lost function, make interactive.
2. 5ATM water resistance
3. No charging, smart function battery life last more than 6 months, timekeeping more than 5 years.
4. Nordic Bluetooth chipset, Ronda movement.
5. 316L surgical stainless steel case, Sapphire glass. Anti-scratch
6. BT 4.0, compatible with IOS 8.0 or above
7. The program integrates Apple Health applications
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.