Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

smartStore | online shoppping | Ecommerce app for Android

By Empire Digitals Free

Developer's Description

By Empire Digitals

Let us help you perform self checkouts in any outlet. No need for you to queue for payment, Simply scan your items using your smartphone the scan your card for payment, you can also choose cash if you want then show the security guard your receipt which will be on your device. Small store owners can also use our app as stock management, point of sale and swiping machine. It is all in one. Let the app help you to grow by suggesting which items are likely going to generate revenue for your store. View sales reports anyway. If you selling non-barcode items you shouldn't worry, we have you covered.

What about restaurants, pubs, clubs and hotels?

We have a smart display web app that you can integrate with smartStore app to allow your customers to order while seated on smart devices. You can either buy your own tablets and download our app or your customers can use their smartphones to order and process payments while seated.

online shops. online shopping, grocery delivery, pawn shops, ecommerce app. same day delivery. store management, sales report, inventory system.

Point of sale | POS | online store | South african | African | Online shopping | multi vendor app | e-commerce app | ecommerce app | market place | buy and sell | online delivery | online shop | grocery delivery | stock taking | mobile point of sale

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.7

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.3.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now