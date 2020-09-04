Let us help you perform self checkouts in any outlet. No need for you to queue for payment, Simply scan your items using your smartphone the scan your card for payment, you can also choose cash if you want then show the security guard your receipt which will be on your device. Small store owners can also use our app as stock management, point of sale and swiping machine. It is all in one. Let the app help you to grow by suggesting which items are likely going to generate revenue for your store. View sales reports anyway. If you selling non-barcode items you shouldn't worry, we have you covered.

What about restaurants, pubs, clubs and hotels?

We have a smart display web app that you can integrate with smartStore app to allow your customers to order while seated on smart devices. You can either buy your own tablets and download our app or your customers can use their smartphones to order and process payments while seated.

