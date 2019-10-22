X

smart2speaker for Android

By smart2speaker Free

Developer's Description

By smart2speaker

Use this app to write messages and let them read aloud by a Chromecast built-in device. In addition, you can record voice messages and cast them directly.

Share something with your family that you would otherwise need to call throughout the house. Surprise your friends with personal messages and let them read aloud by your Google Home.

Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network your smart speaker is in, select it in the app and start typing!

Features

This app is Chromecast-enabled

Send text and voice messages

Let several messages read aloud one after the other

Monitor the send and read status in your message history

Play messages on your mobile device

Resend messages

Requirements

- Chromecast built-in device such as Google Home, smart TV or smart speaker

- Wi-Fi

- If you want to send voice messages: Permission "Microphone"

Privacy

Your messages are yours and never leave your local network. Additionally, your messages will be deleted as soon as you finish this app.

smart2speaker Pro

If you want to write an unlimited number of messages without watching a short video in between, you can use the pro version.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.11.4

General

Release October 22, 2019
Date Added October 22, 2019
Version 0.11.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping