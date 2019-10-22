Use this app to write messages and let them read aloud by a Chromecast built-in device. In addition, you can record voice messages and cast them directly.

Share something with your family that you would otherwise need to call throughout the house. Surprise your friends with personal messages and let them read aloud by your Google Home.

Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network your smart speaker is in, select it in the app and start typing!

Features

This app is Chromecast-enabled

Send text and voice messages

Let several messages read aloud one after the other

Monitor the send and read status in your message history

Play messages on your mobile device

Resend messages

Requirements

- Chromecast built-in device such as Google Home, smart TV or smart speaker

- Wi-Fi

- If you want to send voice messages: Permission "Microphone"

Privacy

Your messages are yours and never leave your local network. Additionally, your messages will be deleted as soon as you finish this app.

smart2speaker Pro

If you want to write an unlimited number of messages without watching a short video in between, you can use the pro version.