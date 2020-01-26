The application provides

random numbers generation

instant notification of new draws

many categories of statistics, simple and extended, for example,

the last time a number appeared, the total times a number have appeared, and many more

additionally

numbers generation,based on filters, with which,

you can exclude/include numbers, combinations of numbers,

statistics values of over thirty(30) items(more are added)

generate all the combinations for the selected numbers, and use filters to exlude the unwanted

store selected combinations to user's archive, and quickly find out your success

share used numbers and see what numbers other users are sharing

for more info, visit :

Youtube channel

user's manual

Disclaimer

The app provides information and statistics as they are and should not considered to be error free.

The app does not provides or makes predictions.

The information and statistics are provied for purely informational reasons and should not be considered encouragement to play the game.

The app is not affiliated with, associated with or approved by the game organizer.