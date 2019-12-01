We are on a mission to change how India invests.
smallcases are a simple & easy way to invest in ready-made stock/ETF portfolios. Created by SEBI-licensed experts, smallcases are stocks/ETFs baskets based on a theme, model or strategy. They help you build a diversified, low-cost, long-term portfolio in 2 clicks.
Join a community of 5,00,000+ investors by logging in with your broker account. Whether you are a new investor, a Mutual Fund investor or a share market trader, there is a smallcase for you. Just download the smallcase app and get started with investing in the Indian share market.
All smallcases are created by SEBI-licensed professionals.
Explore from smallcases that are:
* THEMETIC - long-term themes like growing middle class, rising rural demand, increasing internet penetration, affordable housing, electric mobility, smart cities, GST, incredible India
* MODEL-BASED - investing strategies like growth, value, income/dividends, momentum, Benjamin Grahams investment philosophy
* SECTORAL - IT, banking, pharma, metals, media
* HOLDINGS-BASED - Mutual Funds(MF), Venture Capital(VC), Private Equity (PE) holdings
Explore curated collections of smallcases:
* Ideal for New Investors
* ETF smallcases
* Long Term investing
* Government reforms
DISCOVER IDEAS
Choose from several intelligently-weighted portfolios of stocks/shares & ETFs (smallcases) that reflect trending market themes, ideas & strategies.
START INVESTING IN SECONDS
In just 2 clicks, smallcase is the easiest way to buy a portfolio of stocks and track & manage it separately from your other holdings. Buy smallcases based on ideas you believe in & are bullish on.
TRACK & MANAGE ON THE GO
See how your smallcases are performing with index values set for each smallcase. Invest more, start a Systematic investment plan (SIP), rebalance, exit, add or remove stocks in 2 clicks while on the move.
Questions, feedback & suggestions?
To get help, write to us at support@smallcase.com.
