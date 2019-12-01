X

We are on a mission to change how India invests.

smallcases are a simple & easy way to invest in ready-made stock/ETF portfolios. Created by SEBI-licensed experts, smallcases are stocks/ETFs baskets based on a theme, model or strategy. They help you build a diversified, low-cost, long-term portfolio in 2 clicks.

Join a community of 5,00,000+ investors by logging in with your broker account. Whether you are a new investor, a Mutual Fund investor or a share market trader, there is a smallcase for you. Just download the smallcase app and get started with investing in the Indian share market.

All smallcases are created by SEBI-licensed professionals.

Explore from smallcases that are:

* THEMETIC - long-term themes like growing middle class, rising rural demand, increasing internet penetration, affordable housing, electric mobility, smart cities, GST, incredible India

* MODEL-BASED - investing strategies like growth, value, income/dividends, momentum, Benjamin Grahams investment philosophy

* SECTORAL - IT, banking, pharma, metals, media

* HOLDINGS-BASED - Mutual Funds(MF), Venture Capital(VC), Private Equity (PE) holdings

Explore curated collections of smallcases:

* Ideal for New Investors

* ETF smallcases

* Long Term investing

* Government reforms

DISCOVER IDEAS

Choose from several intelligently-weighted portfolios of stocks/shares & ETFs (smallcases) that reflect trending market themes, ideas & strategies.

START INVESTING IN SECONDS

In just 2 clicks, smallcase is the easiest way to buy a portfolio of stocks and track & manage it separately from your other holdings. Buy smallcases based on ideas you believe in & are bullish on.

TRACK & MANAGE ON THE GO

See how your smallcases are performing with index values set for each smallcase. Invest more, start a Systematic investment plan (SIP), rebalance, exit, add or remove stocks in 2 clicks while on the move.

Questions, feedback & suggestions?

To get help, write to us at support@smallcase.com.

Stay updated on what's new at smallcase by following us on Twitter

What's new in version 2.6.1

Release December 1, 2019
Date Added December 1, 2019
Version 2.6.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
