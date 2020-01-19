An app curated with the best tutorials around the web ,calculators and photography cheat-sheet,fully offline so that there are no issues while traveling too.
Bought a new DSLR Camera and want to learn the technical know-hows?Don't bother searching the web,this app comprises of a collection of some of the most trusted photography tutorials/articles written by professionals.
FULLY OFFLINE.
This app covers the basic topics to clear your doubts regarding the technical terms such as ISO,Metering,Focusing,Aperture, and many more organized in an easy-to-use UI. Besides also containing :-
>Some the advanced tutorials such as Bokeh,Portrait,Night Photography, & Sunny16.
>Online Links to other advanced topics.
>Photography Cheat-Sheet.
>Color Temperature Chart
>Hyper-focal And D.O.F.(Depth Of Field) Calculator.
>Exposure Value(E.V.) Calculator.
(The last two might be useful for experts)
In Short,all that stuff you'll need to know to start your journey as a photographer.
NOTE:I do not own any of the articles and images used in this app.Credits have been mentioned wherever possible.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.