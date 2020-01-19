X

slr rookie for Android

By theprakhar Free

Developer's Description

By theprakhar

An app curated with the best tutorials around the web ,calculators and photography cheat-sheet,fully offline so that there are no issues while traveling too.

Bought a new DSLR Camera and want to learn the technical know-hows?Don't bother searching the web,this app comprises of a collection of some of the most trusted photography tutorials/articles written by professionals.

FULLY OFFLINE.

This app covers the basic topics to clear your doubts regarding the technical terms such as ISO,Metering,Focusing,Aperture, and many more organized in an easy-to-use UI. Besides also containing :-

>Some the advanced tutorials such as Bokeh,Portrait,Night Photography, & Sunny16.

>Online Links to other advanced topics.

>Photography Cheat-Sheet.

>Color Temperature Chart

>Hyper-focal And D.O.F.(Depth Of Field) Calculator.

>Exposure Value(E.V.) Calculator.

(The last two might be useful for experts)

In Short,all that stuff you'll need to know to start your journey as a photographer.

NOTE:I do not own any of the articles and images used in this app.Credits have been mentioned wherever possible.

