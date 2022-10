This app is by and for independent distributor of Synergy World Wide and those who want to be there.Thanks to the SLMsmart Recipe Contest, weve learned just how versatile SLMsmart Meal Replacement is. In October, we asked all Synergy Team Members in Europe to unleash their creativity and show us SLMsmarts culinary possibilities. We received close to 100 submissions and saw everything from panna cotta to souffl to soup recipes.The Top 5 recipes were determined based on taste and creativity. We also made sure that each of the winning recipes contain health-promoting ingredients. The Top 10 recipe favorites were created and taste-tested at Synergy Headquarters. The most mouth-watering recipes were ranked in the Top 5. The Top 5 recipes creators will receive free SLMsmart and e9 products. Congratulations to Europes master SLMsmart chefs! Bon Apptit!