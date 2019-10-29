We created skycred to help other aviators like us connect, learn from each other and strengthen the aviation community. Setup your free skycred account to start sharing your unique aviation journey and earn cred along the way. You've heard of street cred, now earn your skycred.

Your cred is a measure of your engagement with the community and the quality of the content you share. The more cred you earn, the more functionality you unlock in the app. Don't miss your chance to become a community leader - join today!

On skycred you can:

* Build your virtual hangar - add the planes you fly by their tail numbers, and add a photo so others can check out your ride! We automatically load all the available stats of the plane.

* Badge up your profile - every aviator is unique. Maybe you're a student pilot, or a CFI. Add badges to your profile to show others what you've accomplished so far.

* Create and browse meetups - you can create your own meetups and invite others (public or private), or browse nearby meetups to attend. Public meetups will automatically notify other nearby pilots in addition to those you've invited.

* Share your activity - skycred helps you encourage others to stay sharp by sharing your own activity. You can add photos, flight hours, tag flight locations, conditions, aircraft and other friends you fly with.

* Share news or advice - you don't just have to post about flights. You can share links to interesting content, write your own content, or ask others for advice.

* Share your stats - you tell us how many total hours you have so far, and every flight you share after that will automatically add to that number.

* Connect with others - search for your friends, or (optionally) share your location and find other aviators nearby. Maybe you're trying to connect with fellow warbird pilots, or tailwheel pilots - skycred makes it easy to connect with aviators like you.

* Stay in touch - message your connections directly, or start a group chat. Either way, it's easy to stay in touch with your network.

* Earn your cred - level up by posting your activity, or other quality content. For each upvote, you'll earn more cred too.

Created by two pilots in Wisconsin | We can't wait to see you all on skycred!