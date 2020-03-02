X

skitto for iOS

By Syncoria Incorporated Free

Developer's Description

By Syncoria Incorporated

If you already have the awesome new connection, skitto, then you are at the right place friendo. This app is the sidekick you need for all things skitto. Starting from reloading your balance to helping out friends in need with emergency data to controlling your entire skitto profile, this app makes all the magic happen for skitto. But hey, nobody ever reads an app description for this long so just Get It and lets get crackin!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6.1

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 3.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping