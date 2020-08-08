Siren Head at a graveyard, the first known photo of Siren Head created.

The first photo of Siren Head he made was the one featuring Siren Head at a graveyard, in which he wrote a story about. Henderson also mentioned that Siren Head is very similar to the famous character today known as Slender Man, as both of the characters got edited into real-life photos with a story being written regarding them.

Henderson also goes on to explain that Siren Head sound isnt a human, although Siren Head does have a voice and can possibly speak a language. Specifically, the personality does not have any eyes, so it is possible that Siren Head MOD uses other senses in order to orientate in space (like echolocation), you probably should never go camping because he's coming for you. And when he's coming for you... he will find you. And he will mock you. And then he will eat you so be careful .

Siren Head is a 40-foot-tall humanoid creature with a heavily emaciated, near-skeletal frame covered in dried, mummified flesh the color of rusty metal. Its limbs are disproportionately long and thin, with arms as long as its legs, ending in huge, bony hands. in this guide app you will discover how to complete all levels.

