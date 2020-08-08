Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

siren head walkthrough 2020 for Android

By ULTRA APPS Free

Developer's Description

By ULTRA APPS

Siren Head at a graveyard, the first known photo of Siren Head created.

The first photo of Siren Head he made was the one featuring Siren Head at a graveyard, in which he wrote a story about. Henderson also mentioned that Siren Head is very similar to the famous character today known as Slender Man, as both of the characters got edited into real-life photos with a story being written regarding them.

Henderson also goes on to explain that Siren Head sound isnt a human, although Siren Head does have a voice and can possibly speak a language. Specifically, the personality does not have any eyes, so it is possible that Siren Head MOD uses other senses in order to orientate in space (like echolocation), you probably should never go camping because he's coming for you. And when he's coming for you... he will find you. And he will mock you. And then he will eat you so be careful .

+ Features +

+fallout sirenhead battle.

+ siren head game 2d Guide.

+ is sirenhead real.

+ siren head craft tips .

Siren Head is a 40-foot-tall humanoid creature with a heavily emaciated, near-skeletal frame covered in dried, mummified flesh the color of rusty metal. Its limbs are disproportionately long and thin, with arms as long as its legs, ending in huge, bony hands. in this guide app you will discover how to complete all levels.

***Disclaimer*****

This Application is just a walkthrough and tips made by fan for playing siren head.

If you feel that there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now