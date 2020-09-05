sip:phone is a Unified Communication Client brought to you by Sipwise GmbH, the open source soft-switch vendor.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

sip:phone requires an existing account on any Sipwise-based system (e.g. a Sipwise sip:provider CE, sip:provider PRO or sip:carrier system on version 3.x or higher) and does NOT provide a VoIP service on its own.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Secure VoIP softphone for voice, presence and instant messaging.

Auto-Discovery of contacts in your address book.

Encrypted SIP and XMPP communication for secure calls and messaging.

Recent Calls List

Recent Chat List

Avatar support in Chat and Contact List

Put calls on Mute and Speaker Phone

DNS SRV Support for SIP and XMPP

DTMF Support for operating voice menus an auto attendants

IMPORTANT VOIP OVER MOBILE/CELLULAR DATA NOTICE:

Some mobile network operators may prohibit or restrict the use of VoIP functionality over their network and may also impose additional fees, or other charges in connection with VoIP. You agree to learn and abide by your cellular carrier's network restrictions. Sipwise GmbH will not be held liable for any charges, fees or liability imposed by your carrier for use of VoIP over Mobile/Cellular Data.

EMERGENCY CALLS:

The sip:phone application delivers calls on a best-effort basis to the service you are signed up with. As a consequence, the sip:phone application is not intended, designed, or fit for placing, carrying or supporting Emergency Calls. Sipwise GmbH will not be liable for any costs or damages arising either directly or indirectly from the use of the software for Emergency Calls. Using sip:phone as a default dialer may interfere with dialing emergency services.