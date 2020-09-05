Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

sip:phone for iOS

By Sipwise Free

Developer's Description

By Sipwise

sip:phone is a Unified Communication Client brought to you by Sipwise GmbH, the open source soft-switch vendor.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

sip:phone requires an existing account on any Sipwise-based system (e.g. a Sipwise sip:provider CE, sip:provider PRO or sip:carrier system on version 3.x or higher) and does NOT provide a VoIP service on its own.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Secure VoIP softphone for voice, presence and instant messaging.

Auto-Discovery of contacts in your address book.

Encrypted SIP and XMPP communication for secure calls and messaging.

Recent Calls List

Recent Chat List

Avatar support in Chat and Contact List

Put calls on Mute and Speaker Phone

DNS SRV Support for SIP and XMPP

DTMF Support for operating voice menus an auto attendants

IMPORTANT VOIP OVER MOBILE/CELLULAR DATA NOTICE:

Some mobile network operators may prohibit or restrict the use of VoIP functionality over their network and may also impose additional fees, or other charges in connection with VoIP. You agree to learn and abide by your cellular carrier's network restrictions. Sipwise GmbH will not be held liable for any charges, fees or liability imposed by your carrier for use of VoIP over Mobile/Cellular Data.

EMERGENCY CALLS:

The sip:phone application delivers calls on a best-effort basis to the service you are signed up with. As a consequence, the sip:phone application is not intended, designed, or fit for placing, carrying or supporting Emergency Calls. Sipwise GmbH will not be liable for any costs or damages arising either directly or indirectly from the use of the software for Emergency Calls. Using sip:phone as a default dialer may interfere with dialing emergency services.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.2

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now