Helps users follow a comprehensive but minimal introductory stretching routine.
A consistent well balanced stretching routine can help mobility, pain management, and injury prevention.
Features include:
- Detailed text stretch descriptions
- User specified stretch session length
- Sound effects, vibrations, and a fullscreen progress bar underlay for stretch progress
- Daily streak functionality to help users feel a sense of pride and accomplishment as they build up their flexibility.
The routine used was written by Aaron Griffin, and is currently hosted at https://phrakture.github.io/starting-stretching.html
