Helps users follow a comprehensive but minimal introductory stretching routine.

A consistent well balanced stretching routine can help mobility, pain management, and injury prevention.

Features include:

- Detailed text stretch descriptions

- User specified stretch session length

- Sound effects, vibrations, and a fullscreen progress bar underlay for stretch progress

- Daily streak functionality to help users feel a sense of pride and accomplishment as they build up their flexibility.

The routine used was written by Aaron Griffin, and is currently hosted at https://phrakture.github.io/starting-stretching.html