shr is a proprietary app available free for Android and iOS, where users can share pictures and messages anonymously or using pseudonyms.

Other users can also comment on each of these posts. Login is not required, and users do not have a public identity on the app. A strict privacy policy is in place to guarantee everyone is comfortable and safe from harassment, bullying, etc.

shr is the Yoruba word for secret, and the Igbo word for "gossip" - Yoruba and Igbo are major Nigerian languages