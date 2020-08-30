Join or Sign In

.show for iOS

By Mav Farm Free

Developer's Description

By Mav Farm

.show is a video camera app changing the visual world and television as we know it. Watch shows on-demand by your favorite creators. Create and share shows of your own with outstanding visual effects or collaborate with others by remixing together. No subscriptions. No advertisements. No propaganda.

SHOOT IT. AIR IT. CUT IT.

Capture videos and tweak them to create your own edits and effects with unique FX like: VHS, AR, masks, and glitch. Add sounds and objects. The most creative control for any scene.

NEW NEWS

.show combines the best of social networks, magazines and commerce in a redesign of the television experience. Capture your audience or message shows secretly with a new format.

SHOPPABLE VIDEO 360

Purchase products directly from your favorite brands from any video. As your audience grows, you earn rewards to purchase the latest exclusive product drops from popular brands like: Balenciaga, Gentle Monster, Primitive Skate and more.

.show is the black hole of the camera - the factory of the future.

QUESTIONS? COMMENTS?

support@lost.show

Twitter: @lost_show_

BRANDS and RETAILERS:

If you are a brand or retailer and would like to sell on .show, please visit www.mav.farm to apply.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.0

General

Release August 30, 2020
Date Added August 30, 2020
Version 2.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

