shoutmeout for iOS

By Janith Gamage Free

Developer's Description

By Janith Gamage

Dont have a way to connect with your beloved fans on a personal level? Do you feel there is a gap between you and your fans, even though you interact with them on social media? shoutmeout.lk is here to bridge that gap while giving you the chance to make an extra income with minimal effort.

Through our website, your fans will be requesting you a small video message for a special occasion. It can be something simple like a birthday wish for their loved ones, or a motivational message for their brothers first cricket match, or video message roasting their best friend on his/her wedding day.

When your fan puts a request we will notify you right away. You only have to record and upload a short personalized video message, according to their request description. It will take only about 10 minutes. Yes, its simple as that.

Even though it is a small gesture from your side, it will mean a lot to your fans. This will not only make them happy but also increase your loyal fan base organically. On the other hand, you can make an extra income, in less than 10 minutes and go about your normal schedule.

So why are you waiting? Download shoutmeout today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

