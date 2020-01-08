X

This app is a demo for our shopreme white-label app and used to showcase the capabilities of the shopreme system.

If you are interested in adopting shopreme for your business, please contact us with your request!

NO MORE QUEUES.

shopreme is a mobile self-checkout solution for any branch and any size.

This app is the white-label version of our customizable apps.

shopreme helps retail enter the digital age.

No more standing in line at the checkout. Indoor navigation takes care of searching for products. Pay directly and quickly on your mobile phone.

Take your customer on an interactive and innovative shopping journey!

version 1.4.1

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.4.1

iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
