SEVEN is a new wave in healthcare a telemedicine platform where patients consult doctors 24/7 at the comfort of their homes/offices. Chat with seven doctors and get your e-Prescription instantly.

Book appointments with countrys best medical specialists for further assessment.

You can also book a lab test, order for medicines and have them delivered at your doorstep, get free daily health tips and medication reminders.

SEVEN simplifies your healthcare experience and empowers you to manage your own health.

Chats;

Ask a doctor/specialist about anything concerning your health and get a reply immediately.

SEVEN App allows you to choose a doctor/specialist of your choice, and shows you the doctors online presence and last seen.

You can share pictures of your Lab and scan reports to the doctor in the chat, including other medical records in form of PDF, audio and video.

Your chats and medical records are only seen by you and your doctor (Highly confidential).

Each consultation (chat) goes for one hour.

You will be required to first accept to pay the doctors consultation fee before you proceed to chatting with the doctor. However, the fee is deducted from your SEVEN Wallet only when the doctor replies to the chat.

At the end of the consultation, a medical report (in PDF) is emailed to you and a copy stored in your SEVEN medical records.

Appointments;

You can book an appointment with any specialist of your choice and meet physically at the specialty clinic for further medical assessment.

We have the best and experienced medical specialists ranging from Physicians, gynecologists, pediatricians, surgeons, dentists, dermatologists, cardiologists, psychiatrists, orthopedic surgeons, etc.

Click on doctors profile, check on his/her Time Available and Location. Book an appointment within the doctors schedule.

The doctor is notified immediately about the appointment and a confirmation email is sent to you on successfully booking the appointment. You will be required to pay a small booking fee. The rest of the payment (Doctors consultation fee) is paid after seeing the doctor.