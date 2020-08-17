Join or Sign In

sendit | games on snapchat for Android

By FullSenders Free

Developer's Description

By FullSenders

sendit is the og app that started this whole snapchat sticker trend. we appreciate all the fullsenders who stuck with us and continue to show love. real recognize real.

we're finally on android, so feel free to download it and drop a review if you like it. here's how to sendit:

1) choose a snap game

2) friends answer right on snap

3) get anonymous responses

Full Specifications

What's new in version 13.3.4

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 13.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
