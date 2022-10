Developer's Description By exthex

sendhybrid mobile app combines all of the conveniences of the existing sendhybrid postbox with the advantages of a native app. As always data security is the main focus of the sendhybrid mobile app. For you as partner or customer of sendhybrid there are the following when using the iOS app: You can open, forward, save your secure documents on your smartphone without having to start your desktop pc and without keeping in mind your login credentials. You decide whether you want to use the app with or without password. Download the sendhybrid mobile app now and make your registration if not yet done. The access to the sendhybrid network is easy via the QR-Codes on the registration letters.