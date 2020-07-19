Gallery Lock secure photo is a mobile app designed to hide private pictures, videos and files for your safety purpose.

Gallery Lock hide your photos, videos and files into encrypt mode for advance level security.

Gallery Vault is a tremendous privacy protection app to easily encrypt then hide your photos, videos and files that you do not want to show other people.

Features:

- Import unlimited photos/videos, No storage limitations

- Simple sober user friendly design interface.

- Gallery lock suppot devices memory and SD card.

- Break-in-alert: Capture the snooper

- Password recovery options

- Come in top 10 Gallery Lock app in google play.

- Access your app with a PIN and Fingureprint password protected.

- Lock photos and videos from gallery

- Multi-select feature to import hundreds of photos/videos quickly.

- Hide Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp photos and videos also.

Note: We are not taking any backup of your Photos, Videos and Files in our server. All data stores in your phones storage