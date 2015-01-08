screenpieReverse or speed up your videos at the touch of a button!Record new videos or choose from your camera roll and screenpie lets you to reverse or speed them up in seconds.Step 1: Record new video or select from your camera roll.Step 2: Reverse and/or speed it up in a matter of seconds!Step 3: Share! All Screen Pie videos are a maximum of 60 seconds in length, because... well, lifes too short!Once youve perfected your screenpie masterpiece, simply save to camera roll or share with friends on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.Your screenpie creations are limited only by your imagination and creativity.* Make hilarious reverse videos* Send encrypted reverse video messages to friends (they will have to reverse the video to get your message!)* Speed up long, boring videos so theyre just 15, 30, 45 or 60 seconds long.* Use the speed up or reverse functions to create amazing visual special effects.