Busy parents are constantly juggling their child's homework diary, paper notices, emails & SMS from school, checking the school calendar, checking the school portal for exam results, receiving printed newsletters & school magazines, calling to ask "Where is the bus?". WHEW! This list is endless!

With its intuitive design and intelligent functions, School Smart helps the School get rid of all those outdated, costly channels of communication, automate & streamline routine administrative tasks and conveniently increase parent participation in the student's development process.

With School Smart, parents stay well informed, satisfied and amazed with on-demand access to:

-Automated Attendance

-Real Time GPS Bus Tracking

-Group & Individual Notices

-Annual Event Calendar

-Exam Schedule & Results

-Homework

-Time Table

-Food Menu

-Fee Status

-Photo Gallery

-Suggestions to School

-Leave Application

You'll love our 2 step super-easy login process:

1) Enter your Mobile number registered with the School

2) Generate Secure OTP to login

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 15, 2019
Date Added October 15, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
