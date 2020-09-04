Join or Sign In

scary piggy roblx fake video call & chat simulator for Android

By Bestyass Apps Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Bestyass Apps Dev

Let started with fake call from scary piggy, to make a cool chat and prank your friends with a amazing call video with this piggy games,

with this pig games scary piggy roblx fake video call & chat simulator you will receive a fake call video that looks like a real call.

call scary peggy from home and make sure that he will invite you to his home

calll and chat with poggy from roblox and answer is questions and ask peggy to give you free robux

Scary piggy keeps you at home, can you escape from pig you can call peggy chat with him or even call him at 3 :00 am an see what happens ?

The house of horrors is a large house with many rooms, you need to find enough secret keys to escape.

Piggy an horror animal who lives in sweet home. To survive, you will have answer all peggy questions, secrets, and escape while avoiding the pig.

so with scary piggy roblx fake video call & chat simulator you should call peggy and try to escape from piggy-piggy horror escape house

Download now this jeux de cochon call & chat simulatorto have a chat with him or have a video call any time very horror game peggy scary house

This application is a joke that allows you to make jokes for your friends that you are calling and talking to with your hand.

Chat with scary PIGGY - fun game App to simulate chat conversations. Have fun with your friends, making them believe that you are really talking to PIGGY creepy and try escape piggy.

Surprise your friends and let them think like you're getting a real call from scary PIGGY.

piggy games Features:

Scary PIGGY's voice will be played when you answer the call .

a video of Scary PIGGY will be played when you answer the video call .

Realistic feeling of talking with creepy PIGGY's thanks to the interface.

live chat and live video calls with Scary PIGGY and try te escape PIGGY while on video call.

have a texting conversation with Scary PIGGY.

Its a free and Easy app to use.

Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

Cool and friendly Design.

Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

Possibility to share the app with friends.

piggy games Permission:

Camera permission

Internet

This tiggy games is joke application allows you to make a simulated chat and also allows you to send and receive messages from Scary piggy granny.

download scary piggy roblx fake video call & chat simulator and get best call and discussion with Escape the piggy.

DISCLAIMER:

This is not a real call and just an imitation! The app does not have any damage and is just for fun and stop feeling bored and depressed so do not forget to leave us your feedback.

This application is not affiliated in any way

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

