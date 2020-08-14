Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

scary doll video call and chat simulator for Android

By ctt. scary clown.granny Free

Developer's Description

By ctt. scary clown.granny

scary doll video call and chat simulator is a simulation game i which you receive fake incoming calls and fake incoming video calls from the creepy doll, it also simulate having fake chat with him,

because in the night, you can enjoy scaring your friends and familly. it's an easy app to use in order to entertain yourself and prank your friends and family and see their frightening and hilarious reactions, This is not a real calling and only a joke! The app does not bear any harm and is only for entertainment!

how to play the game :

- Run the application normally, and set the calls/ the video call or the chat, that's it.

Features of the game :

chat and have a funny conversation with the killer doll by answering his question.

It's a free and Easy app to use.

Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

Cool and friendly Design.

Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

Possibility to share the app with friends.

Permission:

Camera permission

Internet connection

GDPR :European General Data Protection Regulation

Note :

This app is made for Fans, and it is unofficial. This app is mainly for entertainment and Pranking friends , If we infringe copyright, let us know on our Email in the privacy policy and it will be removed immediately .

Thank You !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now