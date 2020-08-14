scary doll video call and chat simulator is a simulation game i which you receive fake incoming calls and fake incoming video calls from the creepy doll, it also simulate having fake chat with him,

because in the night, you can enjoy scaring your friends and familly. it's an easy app to use in order to entertain yourself and prank your friends and family and see their frightening and hilarious reactions, This is not a real calling and only a joke! The app does not bear any harm and is only for entertainment!

how to play the game :

- Run the application normally, and set the calls/ the video call or the chat, that's it.

Features of the game :

chat and have a funny conversation with the killer doll by answering his question.

It's a free and Easy app to use.

Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

Cool and friendly Design.

Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

Possibility to share the app with friends.

Permission:

Camera permission

Internet connection

GDPR :European General Data Protection Regulation

Note :

This app is made for Fans, and it is unofficial. This app is mainly for entertainment and Pranking friends , If we infringe copyright, let us know on our Email in the privacy policy and it will be removed immediately .

Thank You !