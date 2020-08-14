Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

scary doll escape room-puzzle game for Android

By abdoulouvitch Free

Developer's Description

By abdoulouvitch

Solve the mystery find the secret code to open a room and escape the haunted house of fear!

how do you play

At each stage you must enter a terrifying doll room and solve a mystery to find a secret code to open the door and escape from the room

To find the secret code, you have the help screen where you find a combination of numbers with indices that indicate the numbers correct and their place

You can control the player's movement via the control buttons at the left of the screen and you can control the viewing camera via the control buttons on the right of the screen

A scary zombie awaits you if you can not get a secret code after 4 minutes or after 3 attempts to enter

the GAME "scary doll escape room" contains logical puzzles and clues to solve the cases test your intelligence

FEATURES:

Picturesque Rooms

Nice graphics

Riddling Puzzles

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now