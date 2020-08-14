Sign in to add and modify your software
Solve the mystery find the secret code to open a room and escape the haunted house of fear!
how do you play
At each stage you must enter a terrifying doll room and solve a mystery to find a secret code to open the door and escape from the room
To find the secret code, you have the help screen where you find a combination of numbers with indices that indicate the numbers correct and their place
You can control the player's movement via the control buttons at the left of the screen and you can control the viewing camera via the control buttons on the right of the screen
A scary zombie awaits you if you can not get a secret code after 4 minutes or after 3 attempts to enter
the GAME "scary doll escape room" contains logical puzzles and clues to solve the cases test your intelligence
FEATURES:
Picturesque Rooms
Nice graphics
Riddling Puzzles